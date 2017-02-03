Toledo, suburban leaders meeting to discuss regional water authority

Toledo and nine other communities get water from Toledo's system, the Collin's Park Water Treatment Plant, and Toledo is in charge. But a change in governance could give all communities the same say.

Friday, community leaders and the public got together to talk about what exactly a 'regional water authority' is, and how it could work for the region.

The conversation was lead by Carol Contrada, Lucas County commissioner.

"We agree that there needs to be a governance structure to make this work well not only for today but into the future and it really involves long-range planning as well as addressing immediate needs and concerns of the entire water region," said Contrada.

A few Toledo City Council members attended, including Theresa Gabriel, who co-chairs Toledo's Water Quality Committee.

While some big questions were settled Friday, like the that fact that in the framework of a regional water authority, Toledo can keep ownership of the water treatment plant, Gabriel says the city has not made a firm decision on the creation of such an authority.

"I believe that our position is that all of our options are still open until all of the research and technicalities have been worked out," said Gabriel. "And at that time, the administration along with the legislative body will make a very, very intelligent decision."

Gabriel also says the city and residents should get something in return for paying for the water treatment plant when there weren't any other customers.

Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead says they're really at a critical point.

Whether they go with the regional water authority structure or some other structure, Olmstead says what's most important is that the communities have a meaningful voice in the governing process.

Olmstead says it is very important that the leaders are able to sit down and have these discussions, as a regional water authority has been talked about for decades and this is the closest they've ever come.

"We're looking to keep the ball moving, time is of the essence," said Olmstead. "We have to make sure that we have enough time to appropriately look at all options so that we can give our residents, our taxpayers, the best possible solution for clean and safe drinking water."

Toledo's suburban leaders have said they'll get water somewhere else if Toledo doesn't get on board.

Water rates will go up with or without an authority, but water leaders say they'll go up significantly more if the city and the suburbs go their separate ways with different water treatment plants.

There will be another meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8 to push the discussion further.

