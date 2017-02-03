McDonald's Shamrock Shakes are back

The Shamrock Shake is back, and this time around, McDonald's is offering a twist.

McDonald's is officially introducing its secret Shamrock Shake to the menu, with mint ice cream on top and chocolate on the bottom.

Previously, you would have to custom order but now it's on the menu.

Some locations have already rolled out the Shamrock Shakes, but more widespread locations will carry them beginning Feb. 7.

