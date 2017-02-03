Walleye host first ‘Paws and Pucks’ night

The Toledo Walleye have announced they will be hosting the first-ever Paws and Pucks night on March 26 at the Huntington Center.

It will be the only night of the season fans can enjoy a game with a furry friend by their side.

Only one well-mannered dog is allowed per adult and must be on a leash that is six feet long or less.

There will be special water stations and restroom areas for the four-legged fans. Each dog that attends will also receive a special prize.

All dogs and dog owners will seat in sections 110, 111 and 112. Tickets for dog handlers are $17 and $5 for their furry friends. Fans with pets will need to enter through the Madison Street entrance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.