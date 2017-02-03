Man arrested following the robbery of an elderly woman

The Monroe Police Department arrested a man for the robbery of an elderly woman Friday morning.

The incident happened at E. Third St. and Kentucky Avenue at about 8:12 a.m.

According to Monroe police, the subject knocked the woman down and took her purse, which contained money.

The woman was treated with minor injuries.

Witnesses described the subject as a light-skinned black male wearing all black.

The purse and some of the contents inside were located a few blocks from the scene of the robbery.

A suspect was later identified and arrested by police.

The suspect is in the Monroe County Jail and waiting charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.