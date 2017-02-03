Man faces misdemeanor after shooting, killing neighbors' dog

An Ottawa County man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed his neighbors’ dog and then hid its body.

Back in December, the Daniel family confronted their neighbor Paul McKee about their dog Savage running off. After the conversation, the Daniels told police he acted suspicious.

A couple days later, after police had contact with McKee, he admitted that he shot and killed Savage, saying he did it because the dog was being aggressive. He also told police he put Savage’s body in a 55-gallon drum because he did not want to make enemies.

The Carroll Township Police Department sent out a statement that week, stating they were aware of the situation and that a police report was sent to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

A grand jury heard testimony Wednesday from several witnesses related to the incident. The jury was provided with case law for both felony and misdemeanor charges.

After deliberation, the jury decided to charge McKee with one misdemeanor count on “offenses relating to domestic animals.”

Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten expects a complaint to be filed in municipal court in the next few days.

