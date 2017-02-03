Man faces misdemeanor after shooting, killing neighbors' dog

This week there are only a few light chances for showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.More >>
This week there are only a few light chances for showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This week there are only a few light chances for showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.More >>
This week there are only a few light chances for showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.More >>
With as warm as it has been this spring so far, many people have been working out in their flowerbeds and yards for weeks.More >>
With as warm as it has been this spring so far, many people have been working out in their flowerbeds and yards for weeks.More >>
The Biggest Week in American Birding lasts until May 14More >>
The Biggest Week in American Birding lasts until May 14More >>
With the help of its K9 Lasso, the Bellevue Police Department arrested a man with two active warrants Saturday.More >>
With the help of its K9 Lasso, the Bellevue Police Department arrested a man with two active warrants Saturday.More >>
The Findlay Police Department is searching for three men who robbed a pharmacy Sunday morning.More >>
The Findlay Police Department is searching for three men who robbed a pharmacy Sunday morning.More >>