Woman dies after vehicle lands in creek off US 20

One woman was killed after her vehicle ran off the road and landed in a creek Wednesday morning.

It happened on US 20 near CR 19 in Gorham Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Patricia Stambaugh was driving westbound on US 20 when her vehicle went off the north side of the road, striking an embankment and coming to a rest in Butch Creek.

Stambaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The call came in just before 9 a.m., however, the time of the actual crash is unknown.

OSHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

