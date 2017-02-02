Public speaks out on Betsy DeVos' future confirmation vote

Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday he will not vote for president Trump's selection for secretary of education, while Senator Rob Portman announced he will vote to confirm DeVos as secretary of education.

Parents, teachers and school board leaders raised their concerns and hoped another senator would vote no to block her confirmation.

The full senate vote for Betsy DeVos has been pushed back and delayed several times.

While some expect it to happen Monday, Ohio senators are speaking out now. Along with them, are several people involved in the public school system.

From the moment she was announced several objected the nomination of Betsy DeVos.

"The fact that she has been an adversary to public education and you are going to put her in the most important role with the federal government?" questioned Chris Varwig, Toledo Public School Board President. "You know what, it doesn't speak well."

"My personal opinion is I really feel like she is not even qualified for this kind of position," said Kelly McConnaughy, a parent.

"We need someone who is going to be an advocate for public education," said Kevin Dalton, President of the Toledo Federation of Teachers. "And an advocate for the needs of our students and Betsy DeVos is not that individual."

Kelly has two kids, one attends a public school the other a charter. She fears the confirmation could cause a cut in funding.

"To look at the kids faces and say well we might have to cut programs that we like to offer you," explained McConnaughy. "We might have to cut tutoring, that's pretty scary because these kids are already struggling."

Chris Varwig hand delivered more than 200 letters asking Senator Portman to vote no. She says she was angry when she heard he committed to vote yes.

"We have to put party politics aside this is about our students and we need someone in the secretary of education position to stand up for public education," said Varwig. "Betsy DeVos is not going to do that. I was very hopeful that Portman would be that champion that we needed but obviously he is not."

Two other republican senators have said they plan to cross party lines and vote no. That decision is bringing hope for educators looking to stop the confirmation.

"I am encouraged that at least two of these folks and at least some other folks are reconsidering and actually looking at the facts and making a conscious decision to support or not support someone who is not entitled or should not be in that position," said Dalton.

All three say they have voiced their concerns to senators regularly and won't give up hope.

If those two GOP senators do vote no, only one other would have to jump from the yes side to stop Betsy Devos' confirmation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.