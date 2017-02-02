Driver killed crossing train tracks in south Toledo

A driver is dead after colliding with a train in south Toledo.

Police say the driver, Billie Jo Christian, got hit by a train after apparently driving around the crossing gates of the tracks.

This happened on Wenz Road between Angola Road and South Avenue after 10:30 p.m.

Christian was driving southbound on Wenz when she crossed the tracks and was struck by an eastbound Norfolk Southern train.

Toledo Fire pronounced the 40-year-old dead at the scene.

