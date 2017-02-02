Commercial attacking national humane society resonates with local shelters

Most everyone has seen those commercials featuring animals in cages with sad music.

An upcoming Super Bowl commercial will spoof those ads to get their own message across.

The 'Humane Watch' project speaks out against the Humane Society of the United States.

The ad emphasizes the organization uses most of its money for politics, not pets.

The nonprofit group Center for Consumer Freedom funded the ad.

It explains the Humane Society of the United States do not operate a shelter anywhere in the country and only sends a fraction of its budget to independent shelters.

Stephen Heaven, president of the Toledo-area Humane Society, says donations help fund 75 to 80 percent of their programs and shelter.

He said he hopes the message of the commercial resonates with Super Bowl viewers. He also hopes people can under stand the local human societies have no affiliation with the national group.

"People often say, 'Well, I give to you.' And you look in your database and they haven't at all," Heaven said. "And they think giving to HSUS is actually giving to us."

If you want to donate to your local humane society, contact them directly to ensure your money stays local.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.