Ludeman running for re-election to Toledo City Council

City Councilman Rob Ludeman says he plans to run for a third at large term on the Toledo City Council.

He went to the Lucas County Board of Elections Thursday to take out petitions for the post.

Mr. Ludeman ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2005.

This is his seventh run for council, which could see a major shift in power.

All six at large seats are up for grabs. Including Mr. Ludeman, seven candidates have filed to run.

So far Mr. Ludeman is the only incumbent to file.

He had been rumored to be interested in running for mayor. But Mr. Ludeman says his real estate business is booming, he’s doing what is best for his family and also putting public service ahead of politics.

“I think I do a very good job on council," Ludeman said. "I get along with my colleagues. Bring a rapport together across the aisle and I enjoy what I do.”

Board of Elections records show six people have taken out petitions to run for mayor.

Incumbent Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, both Democrats, have not yet filed a petition. However, both are on record as saying they intend to run.

