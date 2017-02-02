Ohio senators react to Trump nominees

Ohio's two senators are weighing in on the president's controversial nominees.

The democrat is not supporting President Trump's choices.

Senator Brown told me this afternoon that judge Neil Gorsuch is a smart man and he has nothing against him personally.

But Brown says his past is troubling.

He said Gorsuch has written opinions that say corporations are like people, and he would be giving more rights and powers to corporations and taking that from middle class Americans.

Brown said Gorsuch would do the bidding of the one percent wealthiest and largest companies and that includes Wall Street.

“We would see a Supreme Court where it sides with corporations over workers or corporations over consumers or big pollution companies that pollute a lot. Big polluters over communities where they're trying to protect their drinking water,” said Brown.

"The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law, and to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench,” said Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman. “Judge Gorsuch has an outstanding record as a fair-minded, independent, and universally-respected judge. I look forward to considering his nomination as he goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process."

Now to education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

Portman said Thursday she committed public education and local control of schools. But Brown said his office has had thousands of calls from people opposing her because she is most unqualified and has made money from "for-profit" charter schools.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.