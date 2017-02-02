'Can you hear me' scam sweeping through NW Ohio

You may have received one yourself.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about an old scam with a new twist. The phone rings, you answer it and the caller says ‘Oh my headset isn’t working. Can you hear me now?” or “Sorry my computer was down. Can you hear me now?”

Victims are being tricked into saying "yes", an affirmative command swindlers can record, using it to authorize unwanted charges on a phone or utility bill or credit card.

“Many people have said ‘I said yes’ and they’re now embarrassed or worried that some scammer is going to use that to try and cheat them,” said Dick Epstein of the Toledo BBB.

They do.

Criminals may also use phrases like ‘Are you the lady of the house?” or ‘Do you pay the household bills?” or “Are you the homeowner?” If you say ‘yes’ it gets recorded and the scammer will come back later and claim you have agreed to some product or service they are selling.

Remember, if this caller has your phone number, it’s possible they may have personal details like credit card number, cable or utility account number possibly obtained through a hack.

“Don’t panic. Don’t worry about it. Keep an eye on your statement and if something shows up complain about it immediately and the lender will take it off,” said Epstein.

Best way to avoid all this is to just hang up the phone. It isn’t rude. You’re just protecting yourself.

Several other thing to consider:

Use caller ID to screen calls.

Don’t bother answering unfamiliar numbers.

Also, some people may feel safe answering the calls because they’re on the "Don’t Call Registry." Doesn’t make any difference. These are crooks and they don’t care what the law says.

