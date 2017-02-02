Four people killed in Wood County crashes begins disturbing trend

There have been four deadly crashes in Wood County so far in 2017, twice as many as there was by this time last year.

Lt. William Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 2016 was one of the safest years on the road in Wood County history.

He says while four fatalities may not seem like a lot, most of the fatal crashes can be prevented.

Of four deadly crashes, two involved drivers that were suspected to have been impaired, and three of the four people killed were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

In 2016, 13 people were killed in crashes in Wood County, half the number killed from 2015.

Bowers said he hopes to continue the trend of keeping drivers safe, but 2017 has started on a bad note.

"So those are some trends that worry us," Bowers said. "We consistently talk about impairment in motorists and we also consistently talk about seat belt use in traffic crashes and stuff. So there is a pretty alarming rate."

Another concern Lieutenant Bowers mentioned is aggressive driving.

Speeding, distractions and tailgating not only put the driver's life in danger, but their loved ones and everyone else on the road.

