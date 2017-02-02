Toledo International Film Festival welcomes international flavor

One of Toledo’s oldest theaters is welcoming some international flavor.

The Ohio theater in north Toledo is set to host the third annual Toledo International Film Festival starting this weekend.

At the TIFF there’s movies, ethnic food, live music, dance performances and more. The goal is to celebrate the many cultures that help make up our city.

The Ohio Theater is inviting people to step out of their comfort zone with ethnic cuisine from some of Toledo’s favorite restaurants.

The films are narrowed down from a list of worthy options.

"We take the list and we chose and curate from that, and that's how we end up with the six films that we're showing. Of course we could show all of the films but we only have three days," said Kim Sanchez, manager of the Ohio Theatre.

The festival takes place on Feb. 4, 11 and 18.

