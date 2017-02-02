Family reaches out to community in time of need

A family that has endured a lot recently is reaching out to the community for support.

Johnathan Peters, 17, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. The road for him and his family has been rough since the diagnosis.

On June 1 of last year, the illness, which had been in remission, returned.

A few months later, more tragedy came in the midst of moving.

They stored their belongings temporarily in a relative’s garage that later caught fire. Most of their belongings were gone, but all hope was not lost.

"It seemed like everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said Trisha Harvey, Jonathan's mother.

Thanks to the Medicaid Health Home program, case workers at Harbor Behavioral Health could devote more time to finding a solution. They took it a step further and donated $2,500 to help the family.

But with all the misfortunes, it's not quite enough so they are reaching to the community.

They set up a GoFundMe page to help Jonathan and the family survive their adversity.

For more information on Harbor Behavioral Health, you can visit the website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.