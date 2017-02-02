Toledo man indicted on federal child sex trafficking charges

A Toledo man, accused of using a 17-year-old girl for prostitution, has been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

Lawrence Jones, 29, was arrested Tuesday following a raid by federal authorities at his home.

According to a federal affidavit, Jones contacted the girl, through his Facebook page. Using the account "L Gasmoney Jones," he offered her an opportunity to make money.

She was taken to a residence at 906 Coventry Avenue in central Toledo.

According to the federal charges, Jones took nude pictures of her then placed them on a website offering prostitution.

The girl told investigators she performed about 25 acts of prostitution and made about $3,000. However, Jones kept all of the money.

Jones was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.

The FBI and the Ohio Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force jointly investigated the alleged crime.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Alissa M. Sterling and Daniel R. Hurley are preparing the case against Jones.

Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct after originally being arrested for marijuana possession in January.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.