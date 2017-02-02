14th Annual 'Give Kids a Smile' offers free dental work

Volunteers from the local dental community will be offering free dental services Friday for children who are undeserved in dental hygiene.

The 'Give Kids a Smile' program is for children ages 6-months to 18-years-old who either don't have dental insurance coverage or have not seen a dentist in a while.

Services offered at no charge are:

Dental Education

X-Rays,

Dental Screenings,

Teeth Cleaning

Sealants

Organizers say they may also perform cavity fillings and extractions if necessary.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Owens Community College, UTMC and the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio.

The chairman of the event, Dr. Matthew Nakfoor, says it is important to diagnose any dental issues as early as possible to ensure good oral health for life.

"Undiagnosed dental carries can unfortunately lead to infections and so forth," said Nakfoor. "Dental pain can effect sleep, and alter behavior and it's uncomfortable. And unfortunately, I think we all, a lot of us have experienced dental pain and it is not fun."

Appointments are required, and at last check Thursday afternoon, there were some openings remaining at the Owens location.

To schedule an appointment, call (567) 661-7294.

