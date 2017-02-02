No disrespect intended, Mr. President

Every four years, people across the country seem to get upset when the President of the United States is referred to as "Mister."

Some interpret the humble title as a sign of disrespect, however this is simply untrue.

Most news outlets, WTOL included, have a policy that it is okay to refer to anyone else, even other world leaders, by their last name.

The American president and his predecessors are referred to as "Mister" as a sign of respect to the office.

In the first reference of a story, our president will be referred to as President Donald Trump (or whoever is in office at the time of the report).

On second reference, it is Mr. Trump, Mr. President or the president.

The reason? It would get awfully boring to read and hear the same phrase over and over again in an article.

It's worth noting that even The White House references the president as Mr.:

Mr. Trump announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015, and after seventeen Republican contenders suspended their campaigns, he accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States in July of 2016.

According to the Associated Press, it is proper to refer to the president as President Donald Trump on first reference and as Trump on any subsequent reference.

The title Mr. President dates back to the 1790s. According to Wikipedia, George Washington originally adopted the phrase as his official manner of address. Washington believed the title showed both respect and humility for the office.

An article written in 2009 by a reporter for National Public Radio shows that NPR began using "Mr." in the mid-1970s when President Gerald Ford was in office.

So, just to reiterate, please know that referring to the president as "Mister" is not meant to diminish his office or the respect which he is due. It's just to make listening to the newscast or reading the story a little more interesting and little less repetitive.

