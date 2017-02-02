Bowling Green easing transition for international students

For many internationalal students, speaking a differing language, eating different foods and developing an entirely new friend circle can be overwhelming. But Bowling Green State University is working to make that transition easier and help the students feel more comfortable in northwest Ohio.

Students came to a table set up at the student union to share any questions or concerns they have with coming to America to study.

And with the recent executive orders on immigration, the international program is not limiting their students.

"We typically have walk-in hours," said director of BGSU's internation programs Marcia Salazar-Valentine. "This week, we do have walk-in hours. The students are not turned down. The students can come to our office any time."

International students received an e-mail earlier this week to let them know the university is working with them.

Marcelo Santini, an international student from Brazil, said, "They're taking care of everything. They're paying attention to what's going on. I trust their abilities and keeping with their word."

Many other international students echoed the welcoming feeling on BGSU's campus.

University leaders hopes this kind of openness and acceptance will help international students place their focus on other parts of their transition.

