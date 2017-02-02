Electronics stores busy this week selling TVs

If you're thinking of upgrading your television for the Super Bowl, you're not alone.

It's a busy week for the Appliance Center.

The store says it's the biggest week of the year for TV sales.

"We have about 70 TVs on display. We have over 400 in stock ready to deliver. We've marked them way down to reduce the inventory," said Appliance Center store manager, Kenny Wanenachur.

The Appliance Center says right now, you can get a 65 inch smart 4K, meaning ultra HD, TV for just under $800.

"The technology is much better," said Wanenachur. "The picture is unbelievable, way more energy efficient with the led's. We see a brighter pictures and they seem to keep up with just about any lighting environment in your home."

There are so many models and brands to choose for the customer's liking.

"We have people trained that we send all over the country for training on these televisions from the different manufacturers so all these different things you're hearing from the 4K, the smart TVs, the led. We can actually spend time with you, break it down and show you all these different options," said Wanenachur.

Don't forget to kick back and enjoy the Super Bowl, this Sunday on FOX 36.

