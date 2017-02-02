Police searching for two after Toledo home robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for two after Toledo home robbery

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for two suspects caught on camera that broke into a Toledo home Thursday morning.

The two suspects broke into a house on Woolcut Lane just before eight in the morning. 

Toledo Police Department created a Facebook post.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly