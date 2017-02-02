Program provides counseling for student loan delinquency

Free one-on-one counseling is available for Michigan residents who are delinquent on their federal student loans.

Michigan's Treasury Department says it is partnering with a division of the National Student Loan Program on a 1-year pilot effort.

Loan recipients will work with counselors to develop a repayment plan, learn how to create a household budget and better understand their credit scores.

Individuals must have federal student loans from a public or private nonprofit Michigan higher education institution, currently be delinquent on their student loans and agree to provide their credit score twice during the pilot period to qualify.

The pilot program runs until Jan. 1, 2018.

Online:

http://www.loanassistmichigan.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.