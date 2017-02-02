Man accused of strangling his wife pleads guilty, sentenced 15-years-to-life

A man who locked the Lucas County Prosecutor in a three-year-battle with the Canadian Government was sentenced Thursday to strangling his wife to death.

Kyle Sheppard plead guilty to murder, ending a years-long saga that began with the death of his wife in 2012.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Sheppard strangled his wife Katie at their Toledo home back in November of 2012.

Sheppard, a Canadian citizen, fled to Canada after the murder.

He was held in a Quebec jail while fighting extradition to the US.

The State Department was involved in negotiations with Canada, who does not extradite inmates facing the death penalty.

He was finally extradited to the U.S. in August of 2016.

Judge Linda Jennings sentenced Sheppard to 15 years-to-life in prison.

He is eligible for parole following 15 years.

