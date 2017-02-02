Athlete of the Week: Pete McIntyre

Pete McIntyre signed his letter of intent Wednesday, officially accepting a football scholarship to Northwestern.

The distinction of playing for one of the most academically elite Power 5 schools in the country is one McIntyre no doubt deserves.

"It feels good. He worked so hard going to sports and studying in the back seat," Pete's mother Janey McIntyre said. "He deserves it. We're very happy for him."

McIntyre not only excelled in the classroom at St. John's, but was a dominant force on the gridiron for the Titans.

McIntyre did it all on the field playing wide receiver, defensive back, kick returner and kicker.

"He did everything for us," St. John's head coach Doug Pearson said. "Good teammate. A guy who put it all together."

In the middle of his senior season, McIntyre broke his leg. His high school playing days were over.

"He makes everybody around him better," Pearson said. "That's why it was a tremendous hit to our team when he was hurt."

But he is on the fast road to recovery and is determined to make a comeback in his college career.

"I've been through a lot of adversity on the football field, but this was the worst I ever had," Pete McIntyre said. "I had a lot of support from my family, friends and coaches. I have to get through it so I'm gonna."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.