Money Talks News: February's for real deals

You still have until April 18 to file your taxes, but there's new evidence that procrastinating is bad for your bottom line. Our Call 11 For Action Team is investigating fraud involving tax returns and taxpayer ID.

Toledo BBB warns about scammers filing tax returns before you get to it

Vivian Christian said it's not right that her mother can't truly enjoy her North Toledo home because the city keeps d ropping the ball on a big pile of trash.

Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.

Garbage piling up, holes in the ground and large rats are plaguing residents living next to vacant properties in central Toledo.

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

Every month, shoppers face deals that are for real and those that are duds. So what are the best and worst buys for February?

The first thing that goes into the February budget is a Valentine's Day gift for their significant other. And there are bargains out there.

Shoppers should look for coupons at value-driven jewelry sites and lingerie stores.

According to DealNews, jewelry dealers offered coupon sales of up to 20 percent. Some items can go up to 90 percent in the days leading up to Valentine's Day.

Shoppers can also find discounts on flowers and gift baskets from apps like Groupon. Those sales can get you 20 to 50 percent off your purchase.

President's Day may not be the most widely recognized holiday, but retailers offer discounts on a number of items.

Some sales and coupons will offer up to 85 percent off things like clothing, mattresses and furniture.

And with Tax Day fast approaching, some stores will offer 30 to 50 percent off tax software programs.

But for every good deal, there are also several bad deals.

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, wait a couple months. Spring is typically when new models are released so older models will go on sale.

And while many shoppers believe February is the best month for a TV, DealNews says November is still the best month for buying a new big screen.

Every month offers good and bad deals. The most important thing to do is shop by the calendar. Keep an eye out for what goes on sale and when because it can keep valuable money in your wallet by the end of the year.

For more information about where to find the best deals, head to the Money Talks News website and search "Deals."

