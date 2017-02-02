Jim Harbaugh shows off dance moves for Central Catholic recruit - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim Harbaugh shows off dance moves for Central Catholic recruit

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has a reputation for being a hard and sometimes even a flamboyant recruiter.

However, while visiting Central Catholic star James Hudson, Harbaugh and his trademark khaki pants decided to do a little dance to show his excitement.

While Harbaugh will likely not be appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" anytime soon, the dance served its purpose.

Hudson committed to the Wolverines and signed with the University of Michigan on National Signing Day.

