Jim Harbaugh shows off dance moves for Central Catholic recruit

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has a reputation for being a hard and sometimes even a flamboyant recruiter.
However, while visiting Central Catholic star James Hudson, Harbaugh and his trademark khaki pants decided to do a little dance to show his excitement.
While Harbaugh will likely not be appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" anytime soon, the dance served its purpose.
Hudson committed to the Wolverines and signed with the University of Michigan on National Signing Day.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.