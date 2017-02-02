Cardinal Stritch names new head football coach

Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School will have a new man at the helm for their 2017 football season.

Former Gibsonburg High School assistant Bryan Dudash was named as the new head coach of the Cardinals Thursday.

"We are extremely excited about Coach Dudash joining our community. His experience as a head coach and passion for our student-athletes made him the perfect fit,” said Cardinal Stritch President Fr. Eric Schild.

Dudash began his career in 2010 as Danbury's offensive coordinator before moving to head coach in 2012.

He then went Lakota High School before becoming the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Gibsonburg.

Dudash led one of the most explosive offenses in northwest Ohio while at Gibsonburg, averaging 36 points per game in 2016.

"Coach Dudash brings a toughness to our football program that we’re excited about. He also has been associated with some very high powered offenses over his time as an assistant and head football coach," said athletic director Dick Cromwell.

The Cardinals went 1-9 during the 2016 season and finished next-to-last in the Toledo Area Conference.

