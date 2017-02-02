Toledo Zoo announces Francois' langur birth

The Toledo Zoo has a new baby!

The zoo announced Thursday the birth of a female Francois’ langur named Ling, who was born Sunday, Jan. 15.

We are SO excited to announce the birth of a female Francois’ langur, Ling! ?? Send her all your love! #Toledo #Zoo #Baby #animals pic.twitter.com/LzVtfkoCAp — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) February 2, 2017

Ling, whose name means “dainty or diminutive” in Chinese, can be seen with her parents and family group in the zoo’s Primate Forest.

She is the eighth offspring for mother Ashes, 20, and father Dong Poung, 20. Both of whom arrived at the zoo in May 2000.

Ashes and Dong Poung came to the Toledo Zoo on recommendation from the Francois’ langur Species Survival Plan, which is a cooperative breeding program by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

During Ashes time at the zoo, she was trained to allow keepers to conduct abdominal ultrasounds, which them to predict her due date and track Ling’s development.

Since Ling’s birth, the zoo said Ashes has provided excellent maternal care.

Although as an adult, a Francois’ langur has a long, black, silky coat with a white band of cheek fur and a pointed crest of hair on the top of its head, a typical baby’s coloring is predominantly orange.

The zoo said most of Ashes are black with orange heads, just like Ling. Biologists believe the orange helps the baby blend in with the trees in its native habitat in Vietnam, southeast China and central Laos.

For the Toledo zoo, the birth of Ling makes now the best time to plan a visit.

"It's a perfect time. They're really active," said Randi Meyerson of the Toledo Zoo. "You can go see the polar bears. We have Hope, she's just a little over a year. So she's having a great time this year. So it would be a wonderful time for people to come."

According to the press release, fewer than 2,500 Francois’ langurs are estimated to survive. They are an endangered species.

