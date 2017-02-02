Missing Findlay teen found by police

Findlay police found a teenager who had been missing since late-January Thursday afternoon.

Jessica Boy, 15, was reported missing by her mother on January 27 after Boy left their home on Western Avenue. A note found inside the house hinted she may have run away from her home.

According to the Findlay Courier, Boy was found after 1 p.m. Thursday. She was taken into custody.

