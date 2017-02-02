NB I-75 reopens after semi damages guard rail

A disabled truck caused major back up Thursday morning on northbound I-75 near the eastbound I-475 interchange.

ODOT officials say the truck was disabled in the left lane on I-75 near West Central Avenue.

Workers ended up having to close the ramp because of damage done to the guard rail that needed to be replaced.

The ramp was closed for almost two hours before the work was completed.

