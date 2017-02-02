Police investigate shooting that left one injured

Toledo police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to the crime log, a person fired shots into a home near Fitchland and Sylvan around 10:30 p.m., injuring one person.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found Robert Bannister suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is in the hospital and there is no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

