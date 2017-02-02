Local family hosts annual Groundhog Day celebration

Groundhog Day continues to be a big celebration for the Hoag family, who hosted their 17th party to watch their pet, Huckleberry Too, come out of his hutch to determine how much longer the winter season will be sticking around.

As the American tradition stands, if Huck sees his shadow, winter will continue for another six weeks.

"He's been right for the last five years," said Charlie Hoag, his owner.

Huckleberry Too got his name after Huckleberry, Hoag's first Groundhog pet.

"Huckleberry is a dependable name," Hoag said. "You call someone Huckleberry if they get the job done, which he does."

When Huckleberry died in 2010, the family decided to name their second rodent pet after him to continue his legacy.

Year after year, Charlie Hoag and his wife, Terri, have hosted more than 50 neighbors, friends and family members for the festivities.

"It's a special event to me because we get to see our friends and neighbors that we don't get to see often in the winter," Terri said.

Every year the couple chooses a charity to support. This year they are raising funds for the Dixon Center, an organization that helps veterans in Northwest Ohio.

"No matter what organization we're supporting our friends and neighbors have donated a lot," Terri said. "They are very generous."

As the sun rose and Huckleberry Too came out of his hutch, Terri announced his pet was confused. After all the ups and downs the winter season has brought, Hucky Too predicts six more weeks of "mild" winter.

