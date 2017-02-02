Man charged in death of woman and her fetus in fatal OD

Authorities say an Ohio man accused of selling a woman a fatal dose of fentanyl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in her death and the death of her fetus.

Twenty-two-year-old Anton Perry, of Warren, pleaded not guilty this week in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to nine counts that also included aggravated drug trafficking and corrupting another with drugs.

Prosecutors say the charges are tied to the fatal overdose in October of 20-year-old Jamie Deutsch, of Niles, and the death of her fetus. The head of a county drug task force says Deutsch, a longtime drug user, was 6½ months pregnant when she overdosed.

Court records don't indicate whether Perry has an attorney. A judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

