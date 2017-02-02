Electrical fire breaks out at tire shop on Fearing Blvd

An electrical fire broke out at a tire shop in south Toledo.

It happened on Fearing Blvd. near Airline Avenue. Officials have closed down Fearing Blvd. from Hill to Airport Highway.

Investigators believe the fire started in an electrical panel in a corner office of the shop.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames before any of the tires caught fire.

Officials say the corner of the building suffered major damage but everything else is OK.

The business was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

