About 70 anti-Trump protesters arrested at Ohio University

About 70 people who were protesting President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations have been arrested at Ohio University.

The university says the protesters were arrested Wednesday night after they refused to leave a sit-in demonstration inside the student union building.

The group calling itself the Ohio University Student Union said on Facebook that protesters would stay in the building until the university met its demands of becoming a sanctuary campus.

The university says in a statement that the protesters were told multiple times that they were impacting operations and creating a safety issue and had to leave. They were warned that if they didn't leave, they would be arrested.

The university says about 70 protesters were arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

