Some are unfollowing the political conversation on social media

The average internet user spends nearly two hours a day on social media with a lot of it lately focused on politics.

There could be a possibility there's been more political conversation on Facebook lately.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans get their news from social media.

A long with that comes personal views from their followers.

With several typing out the feelings they may have kept in before some are choosing to unfollow the conversation.

Posts ranging from puppies to babies and political opinions pop up.

“I use social media to voice my own beliefs,” said Jordan Topoleski, a junior at Southview High School.

“It seems like there is just two extremes right now there is no real moderate anymore,” explained Nabeel Tausif, a senior at Northview High School. “It’s just either you are very left or very right so just seeing the different opinions, it’s interesting.”

While several say a lot of good can come from social media, like reconnecting with friends, organizing events like Sylvania’s “Rally for Refugees,” and sharing information quickly to a large group of people.

They say they have also seen the negative effects and those have changed the way they interact.

“I’ve definitely been looking at twitter a lot more,” admitted Tausif. “But I am kind of forcing myself to not do so anymore because I mean it gets me fired

up, it gets my family fired up.”

“A lot of people like to comment, some supportive, but a lot of times people look with negativity and some sort of come for you and attack not only you, but your beliefs,” explained Topoleski. “That can definitely be something that is becoming more and more present and is hard to handle sometimes.”

While some have unfollowed, deleted friends, or logged off for good, others are hoping to create a better conversation in the future.

“I just hope people are willing to put themselves in other people’s shoes and take it from their perspective before they jump to conclusions,” said Tausif.

“I think difference between people is what makes this world so great and by accepting that is the way we can truly have a harmonious society today,” said Jordan Topoleski.

WTOL spoke with teachers who admitted to changing their social media habits because of the posts they have seen lately.

Both said they encourage their students to think before they post and tell them positivity goes a long way.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.