Vacancies at a decade low for industrial buildings in Toledo

Industrial vacancies are at the lowest Toledo has seen in 10 years.

Only 5.9 percent of this industrial space in the Toledo area is lifeless, according to a report recently released by the Reichle Klein Group.

In 2015, this same number was at 6.7 percent. Along with this number, Reichle Klein reported higher average rent and more new construction in 2016.

Bob Mack is a leader in industrial real estate in Toledo working as a principal for signature associates.

"Especially in the last three or four months, seemingly since the election, there has been a continuous almost like a conveyor belt of new companies that are wanting to expand or locate in the Toledo market," said Klein.

In this report, it highlights the changes in industrial space of the past year in the Toledo metro area.

One of the most interesting points is most of this is not related to the auto industry.

Rent was up by seven cents per square foot at the year's end compared to the middle of 2016. Simply because of the demand for warehouse and factory space in our area.

"Toledo has always been an epicenter for logistics. We're one of the largest rail hubs in the country, we're an international seaport, and we're at the crossroads of I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike," said Mack.

As far as office space and apartments, in other reports, the Reichle Klein group shows vacancy has remained pretty steady.

However, for downtown specifically, Mack said with the ProMedica headquarters in the works, he expects more people will be moving downtown.

"They are doing fabulous things for our downtown and for our city, they are moving a lot of jobs from the suburbs actually to the epicenter of Toledo which is phenomenal," said Mack.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.