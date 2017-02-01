Ohio ex-detective who stole pills from home avoids prison

A man who admitted stealing prescription pills from a home while working as a police detective in suburban Dayton has given up his Ohio peace officer certification but won't have to spend time in prison.

Former Kettering detective Ryan Meno (MEE'-noh) was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days of home detention and five years of probation. The 37-year-old Meno previously pleaded guilty to drug theft, obstructing official business, and theft in office.

Investigators alleged that he took pills from a woman's home after police investigated a reported possible break-in.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Meno apologized in court and said his actions left him ashamed and cost him a career that he loved.

