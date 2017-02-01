'Rally for Refugees' held at Southview High Schools

Communities in northwest Ohio are speaking out against the travel ban from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week.

Teachers, students, and other members of the community gathered at Southview High School in Sylvania Wednesday in for what was called a "Rally for Refugees."

Organizers say they are encouraged their message in coming off strong because of the crowd's size.

The event was originally organized at the school because concerns the students were showing after the order was signed.

Organizers stressed the rally was not a political event, but one of support and love for those affected by the travel ban.

"I am so happy the American people are feeling for us," said Mohommad Baij, who himself is a Syrian refugee. "I feel that this event helps me to know people are feeling for us. Even if the war ends, I wouldn't be happier."

Baij was one of several refugees at the rally.

Teachers also made up a portion of those that attended. One teacher said while they try to avoid politics, this subject was personal to him.

"Teachers are not people who typically like to be involved in conflicts. We get to spend our days in the classroom promoting unity, harmony" said teacher Dan Greenberg. "It falls naturally to us, as a group, to do something more about bringing people together than about some event that would political or divisive in that way."

The group sang the Woodie Gutherie traditional "This Land is Your Land." They also commemorated their unity by taking pictures with each other.

