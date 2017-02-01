Toledo's 2017 budget could pass this month

How the City of Toledo spends your tax dollars could be decided this month, weeks before the March 31 deadline.

Toledo departments are done defending their budgets to city council members during six budget hearings. Now it's up to council to pass it.

Councilman Larry Sykes says some council members will pitch amendments to the budget, adding things they think are important. For example, Sykes says he wants to replace the city council car.

In 2016, the council passed the budget March 29.

But Sykes says he doesn't think they'll need until the end of March. He's looking at Feb. 21 to pass it through.

"People should understand the budget and they should understand where the dollars are going because that's what they are entitled to," said Sykes. "The bulk of our budget is, like $83 million and another $70 some million go to fire and police - safety, that's critical."

City council will also need to pass the Capital Improvement Budget (CIP), which pays for things like road repair.

This year, $4 million dollars was sectioned out for residential street improvements.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.