Man charged in 2-year-old's death plans prayer walk

A young father facing charges in the death of his daughter scheduled a prayer walk Saturday for gun awareness in honor of all parents who have lost a child to gun violence.

Turhan Johnson is out on bond after police say his registered gun was left within the reach of children where his 2-year-old Journi Johnson was shot and killed.

Turhan Johnson has had a hard time after he lost his two-year-old little girl but through his grief he's hoping he will help others with something as simple as a walk.

Journi and Turhan were inseparable. She was a true daddy's girl.

"That was my everything," said Turhan Johnson, Journi’s father.

Turhan has turned to his faith and support from family and the community to begin to move forward with his life.

But the only way this 27-year-old feels he can move forward is making sure his daughters story is shared.

Turhan wants to bring awareness to guns.

"Just to help other families even people who don't have a gun or own a gun we can bring them awareness. This walk is my everything," said Johnson.

"Get the community more involved and rebuild our city. It’s time for us to take a stand we can’t just sit back anymore it's time for us to do something,” said Johnson.

Since losing Journi and planning the prayer walk many parents of children killed by gun violence have reached out to him including Tyrynna’s parents.

A little boy shot and killed after a gun was left out last year and Keondra Hooks killed years ago when gunfire erupted at Moody Manor.

"I'm not just walking for her but I’m also walking for two other babies who passed away from a gun so I won’t just be walking for my baby," said Johnson.

The prayer walk is open to anyone who wants to show their support for these grieving families but also to brings awareness.

The walk is Saturday at 11 a.m.

It will start at The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union on Door and Detroit and end at Mt. Nebo Church.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.