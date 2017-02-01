Lucas Co. Sheriff cuts SWAT to save money, all departments making cuts

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office SWAT and hostage negotiators were cut were cut to save money.

All Lucas County departments were asked to cut two percent from their budgets.

Lucas County commissioners say they are working with a loss in funds and need to find places to save money.

Sheriff John Tharp has taken the first step by cutting SWAT and hostage negotiators. He says they'll rely on other law enforcement agencies to step in.

"We're surrounded by SWAT teams; we have a lot of SWAT teams in the area," said Sheriff Tharp. "I am convinced that if we need a SWAT team, that we will be able to receive at SWAT team. Maybe there's going to be times that we'll receive a SWAT team much quicker than we could bring our own SWAT team out."

Sheriff Tharp says in the past few years, the county's SWAT team has only been used a handful of times. So, he says cutting the team made sense as a way to save money.

Cutting SWAT is just one of several things Tharp will have to do to save money.

He says he is moving two DART officers back to working in the jail and cutting the training time for the Honor Guard in half. All of that he estimates is about $180,000 of the nearly $700,000 he has to cut.

"The number one thing that we're going to worry about before we do anything is safety of the community," said Sheriff Tharp.

Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner, says the sheriff's office is the biggest cost-driver in the county, but all departments have to make the same two percent cut.

"I think everybody has basically said 'we'll figure it out commissioners, don't worry about it, we'll make our number,'" said Gerken.

Gerken says in the next 30 days, they'll have a meeting with all the departments.

"We will congratulate those that are doing well, and help the ones that are struggling," said Gerken.

Sheriff Tharp reiterated Wednesday that while they're cutting the budget, his goal isn't to lay anyone off.

Departments have 60 days to meet their number.

