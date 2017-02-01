Hayes Center hosts "Presidential Pop Culture" exhibit

A new exhibit at the Rutherford B. hates Presidential Center showcases how our presidents and their legacies can be shaped by pop culture throughout the years.

The exhibit is comprised from multiple collections.

On display are political cartoons, comic strips, comic books, and even storyboards from an episode of Futurama that featured President Hayes.

A TV will also play clips from popular shows and movies featuring or spoofing U.S. Presidents.

Visitors can also learn how television coverage and print helped impact campaigns.

The exhibit hopes to give visitors an insight into how pop culture and presidential campaigns and terms have been tied together for a large portion of our country's history.

"It's had a big influence on American history. So it is interesting to see how that has changed the presidency, and how presidents and presidential candidates are viewed over the years. And it's just kind of fun to take a look back at these different caricatures and comic books." said Hayes Center marketing director Kristina Smith.

The exhibit runs until Oct. 8 and is included in admission to the museum.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.