Purple Heart Medal reunited with fallen Korea War veteran's family

Since the 1930's, an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been awarded to U.S. soldiers.

But sometimes those precious military honors get misplaced, lost, or stolen. Which is why a non-profit is working to reconnect soldiers and their families with the medals.

Until now, the only military honor for Cpl. Richard Stout, aside from his grave marker, is his name carved into Fremont's Korea War memorial.

But Wednesday, his family received the military's ultimate acknowledgment of service and sacrifice for our country.

"Richard was a very fun-loving person, he was very devoted to his family and cared. He was a sportsman, hunting and fishing," said Richard's sister-in-law Rosalyn.

Richard Stout served in the 223rd Infantry Division in during the Korean War.

He was killed in action on March 23rd, 1953 and was the first Korean War veteran to be buried in his home town of Fremont. However, his family never received his purple heart.

Today at the Hayes Presidential Center, the group Purple Hearts Reunited revealed Stout's lost purple heart to his family.

It will stay with Richard's nephew Ron Stout, who was only 9 months old when he was killed.

"Receiving this purple heart is special to me, it kind of brings me closer back with the family," said Ron

Purple Hearts Reunited has returned more than 300 medals of valor to soldiers and their families.

Purple Hearts Reunited founder Zachariah Fike hopes returning the medal can act as one last show of respect.

"And we get an opportunity to bring a little closure to their lives. They can reconnect with that veteran, learn about his history. And now this medal is going to be passed on for generations to come," said Fike.



