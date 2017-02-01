New treatment center to open in Holland this month

A new treatment facility in Holland is set to open this month.

The Joshua Center will provide help for those who are struggling with or recovering from drug and alcohol problems.

The Center is collaborating with the House of Emmanuel to fulfill their goals.

The House of Emmanuel has been providing at-risk youths in the community with assistance, and will transition to helping adults as well. Executive director Myrtle Boykin-Lighton says the Center’s recovery system will use 12-step programs, and that a lot of people at the Center will be in some type of recovery.

“They may be a child of an alcoholic, they might be an addict or a recovering addict, they may be a recovering alcoholic. Some people that work with us are survivors of domestic violence, so even the people that work here are in some sort of recovery,” said Boykin-Lighton.

President and co-founder of the House of Emmanuel Warwick Goodwin says that they got involved with the center because the community needed a center like this. He also says this center is unique because of its location.

“It’s unique in its environment and the area that we’re in. It’s more of a rural area. We have plenty of space and land. We’re looking to do a big community garden and tie that into therapy, we’re also looking to do some things with the horsemen that live out here. We want to be part of the community and transform people’s lives," said Goodwin.

The Joshua Center will also work with those who do not have the ability to pay.

For more information, contact the center at 866-712-4401.

