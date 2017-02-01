Battle of I-75: UT's recruiting class ranked best in the MAC, BSGU ranked 3rd

Both the Toledo Rockets and Bowling Green Falcons had solid performances on National Signing Day Wednesday.

University of Toledo

Coach Jason Candle signed 23 recruits to play for Toledo, including 15 three-star recruits.

Toledo FB signed 23 to the 2017 class. Breakdown by state..



Ohio: 12

Alabama: 4

Florida: 2

Pennsylvania: 2

Michigan:1

Kentucky:1

Illinois:1 — RocketNation (@RocketNation_) February 2, 2017

Toledo's class is ranked number one in the MAC, according to 24/7 sports.

The recruits signed by Toledo are:

Tycen Anderson (St. John's Jesuit - Toledo)

Kelvin Ateman, Jr. (Cass Tech, Detroit, MI)

Mitchell Berg (St. John's - Toledo)

Dakari Carter (Streetsboro, Bedford Heights, OH)

Tyrone Chambers (Lyndhurst Brush, Cleveland, OH)

Darius Corbett (Tampa Catholic, Tampa Bay, FL)

AJ Crider (Hookstown South Side, Clinton, PA)

Devonte' Dunn (Nazareth Academy, Plainfield, IL)

Nate Givhan (Carver, Montgomery, AL)

Kedonis Haslem (St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami, FL)

Jamal Hines (Princeton, Cincinnati, OH)

Saeed Holt (Woodland Hills, Pittsburgh, PA)

Reggie Howard (Fort Scott Community College, Cincinnati, OH)

DeAmonte King (St. Vincent-St. Mary, Akron, OH)

Nick Kovacs (Springboro, Springboro, OH)

Woodford Lankford (Lexington Central Catholic, Paris, KY)

Caleb Martin (Fort Recovery, Fort Recovery, OH)

Bryce Mitchell (Bowsher, Toledo)

Tadarrius Patterson (Carver, Birmingham, AL)

Drew Rosi (Olentangy Liberty, Powell, OH)

Nicholas Sims (Murphy, Mobile, AL)

Jamal Turner (Carver, Montgomery, AL)

Victor Williams, Jr. (Howland, Warren, OH)

Bowling Green State University

The Falcons signed 24 recruits including 10 three-star recruits.

BGSU Football Signs 24 To 2017 Class https://t.co/pkGHe7kOj7 — BGSU Athletics (@BGathletics) February 1, 2017

Head coach Mike Jinks signed the third-best class in the MAC, according to 24/7 Sports.

The recruits signed by Bowling Green are:

Jarret Doege (Lubbock-Cooper High School, Lubbock, TX)

Fred Garth (NW Mississippi Community College, Armory, MS)

Datrin Guyton (Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Manor, TX)

Matt Wilcox, Jr. (Wayne, Huber Heights, OH)

Derek Downs (Westerville North, Westerville, OH)

Matt Guevremont (Chabot College, Pickering, Ontario)

Shermond Dabney (St. Mary's Prep, Orchard Lake, MI)

Sam Neverov (Jerome, Dublin, OH)

Jerry Roberts (Cathedral Prep, Erie, PA)

Walter Haire, (North Central, Indianapolis, IN)

Jordan Murphy (Crestview, Columbiana, OH)

Zach Dziengelewski (Swanton, Swanton, OH)

Tyree Jackson (Jones, Orlando, FL)

Darius Wortham (Trotwood-Madison, Trotwood, OH)

Andrew Clair (St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO)

Cedric Mitchell (Concord, Elkhart, IN)

Colin DeBord (Centerville, Centerville, OH)

Quintin Morris (George Ranch, Richmond, TX)

Kholbe Coleman (Hoover, Hoover, AL)

Calvin Clater (South Hills, Fort Worth, TX)

Caylon May (Rich Central, Olympia Fields, IL)

Travis Koontz (Boardman, Youngstown, OH)

Matthew Tanner (Bishop Snyder, Jacksonville, FL)

Jamari Rouse (Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach, FL)

