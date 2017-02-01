Local library kicks off Black History month with a read-in for kids

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library kicked off Black History Month with a read-in for kids on Wednesday.

Children of all ages from Toledo Public Schools enjoyed books written by African-American authors.

Community leaders such as Mayor Paula-Hicks Hudson and Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant were on hand to read these books to the kids.

“There are a lot of African American authors who are doing great work who don’t get the publicity that you might hope for,” said Jim Funk, manager of community initiative for the Library. “So we thought this is an opportunity to focus attention each year on African-American authors or books of interest to the African-American community.”

Funk also hopes that events like these establish a love of reading for children.

“Many of these children come to this branch regularly,” said Funk. “But we hope that by having them have meaningful experiences such as this, they’ll see community leaders model reading and become even more devoted to reading.”

Other activities included scavenger hunts and a black history quiz.

Funk and the rest of the library officials hope that all community members will attend future events.

The Library will be holding events all month long.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.