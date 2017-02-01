Big Board Friday: National Signing Day

A number of local athletes signed their national letter of intent Wednesday for National Signing Day.

Slideshow: National Signing Day

The biggest prospect of the day was Mike Warren of Central Catholic. Warren, who was named Ohio's Mr. Football, signed to play for the University of Cincinnati.

Several other local athletes signed scholarships to many different colleges in northwest Ohio and beyond:

Central Catholic

James Hudson (football) - Michigan

Torrin Campbell (football) - Kentucky State

Olivia Morrison (volleyball) - Findlay

Swanton

Zach Dziengelewski (football) - Bowling Green

Gunnar Oakes (football) - Eastern Michigan

St. John's

Anthony Moore (football) - Univ. of St. Francis

Pete McIntyre (football) - Northwestern

Mitch Berg (football) - Toledo

Tycen Anderson (football) - Toledo

Zach "Buddah" Buescher (soccer) - Bowling Green

Bowsher

Bryce Mitchell (football) - Toledo

Anthony Wayne

Johnny Rupp (football) - Tiffin

Katie Doniere (softball) - Albion

Delaney Cook (soccer) - Miami (OH)

Renee Saneholtz (soccer) - Western Carolina

Bedford

Wes Doxie (football) - Northwood University

Alexis Harpel (soccer) - Columbus State

Notre Dame

Gwyn Ledrick (swimming) - John Carroll University

Ashley Zenker (soccer) - Findlay

Southview

Kale Charley (soccer) - Akron

Madison Moddy (golf) - Lourdes

Whitmer

Malik Moore (football) - Ohio Dominican

Stay tuned with WTOL on air and online for the latest on National Signing Day in northwest Ohio.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.