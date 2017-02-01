Big Board Friday: National Signing Day

A number of local athletes signed their national letter of intent Wednesday for National Signing Day.
Slideshow: National Signing Day
The biggest prospect of the day was Mike Warren of Central Catholic. Warren, who was named Ohio's Mr. Football, signed to play for the University of Cincinnati.
Several other local athletes signed scholarships to many different colleges in northwest Ohio and beyond:
Central Catholic
Swanton
St. John's
Bowsher
Anthony Wayne
Bedford
Notre Dame
Southview
Whitmer
Stay tuned with WTOL on air and online for the latest on National Signing Day in northwest Ohio.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.