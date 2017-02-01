Big Board Friday: National Signing Day - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: National Signing Day

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
A number of local athletes signed their national letter of intent Wednesday for National Signing Day.

The biggest prospect of the day was Mike Warren of Central Catholic. Warren, who was named Ohio's Mr. Football, signed to play for the University of Cincinnati

Several other local athletes signed scholarships to many different colleges in northwest Ohio and beyond:

Central Catholic

  • James Hudson (football) - Michigan
  • Torrin Campbell (football) - Kentucky State
  • Olivia Morrison (volleyball) - Findlay

Swanton

  • Zach Dziengelewski (football) - Bowling Green
  • Gunnar Oakes (football) - Eastern Michigan

St. John's

  • Anthony Moore (football) - Univ. of St. Francis
  • Pete McIntyre (football) - Northwestern
  • Mitch Berg (football) - Toledo
  • Tycen Anderson (football) - Toledo
  • Zach "Buddah" Buescher (soccer) - Bowling Green

Bowsher

  • Bryce Mitchell (football) - Toledo

Anthony Wayne

  • Johnny Rupp (football) - Tiffin
  • Katie Doniere (softball) - Albion
  • Delaney Cook (soccer) - Miami (OH)
  • Renee Saneholtz (soccer) - Western Carolina

Bedford

  • Wes Doxie (football) - Northwood University 
  •  Alexis Harpel (soccer) - Columbus State

Notre Dame

  • Gwyn Ledrick (swimming) - John Carroll University
  • Ashley Zenker (soccer) - Findlay

Southview

  • Kale Charley (soccer) - Akron
  • Madison Moddy (golf) - Lourdes

Whitmer

  • Malik Moore (football) - Ohio Dominican

Stay tuned with WTOL on air and online for the latest on National Signing Day in northwest Ohio.

