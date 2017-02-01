Arab civil rights group files lawsuit over Trump travel ban

There is a chance of a few showers Saturday with only minor additional accumulation.More >>
There is a chance of a few showers Saturday with only minor additional accumulation.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for June...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>