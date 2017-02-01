Arab civil rights group files lawsuit over Trump travel ban

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A civil rights group has sued on behalf of U.S. green-card holders objecting to President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League argues in the suit filed Tuesday in Detroit's U.S. District Court that the executive action is unconstitutional and targets immigrant communities. It represents about a half-dozen legal, permanent residents, some of whom have been turned away from U.S.-bound planes.

League Director Rula Aoun says most plaintiffs live in the Detroit area, which has one of the nation's largest Arab and Muslim communities.

Aoun says green-card holders have a "lawful right to be in the U.S." but have been detained or denied entry.

Trump says the ban is about safety, not religion. It faces numerous legal challenges.

