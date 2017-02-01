Suspect arrested for armed robbery at a north Toledo Stop and Sh - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at a north Toledo Stop and Shop

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a Stop and Shop in north Toledo.

It happened at about 10:26 a.m. at the Stop and Shop on 1719 Lagrange Street,

According to the police, owner and manager Khaled Kachour was exiting the store with money to deposit when a male approached him and pointed a gun at him. The assailant demanded all of the money.

Kachour complied and man fled westbound on Baker Street.

Police arrested Eugene Coley for the robbery.

Coley is charged with aggravated robbery.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly