Suspect arrested for armed robbery at a north Toledo Stop and Shop

The man accused of sucking a teenager's toes at the Franklin Park Mall is facing similar charges in Bowling Green.

Toledo police are hoping you can identify a man wanted for using a fraudulent credit card.

What began as a minor traffic stop for the Monroe Police Department quickly turned into a drug investigation Friday morning. ...

A student who had a loaded gun at Waite High School was in court Friday morning.

TPS student to remain at Juvenile Justice Center after bringing loaded gun to school

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a Stop and Shop in north Toledo.

It happened at about 10:26 a.m. at the Stop and Shop on 1719 Lagrange Street,

According to the police, owner and manager Khaled Kachour was exiting the store with money to deposit when a male approached him and pointed a gun at him. The assailant demanded all of the money.

Kachour complied and man fled westbound on Baker Street.

Police arrested Eugene Coley for the robbery.

Coley is charged with aggravated robbery.

